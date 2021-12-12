Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $3.28 Million Stock Position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI)

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 220,803 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 16,213 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.32% of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III worth $3,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MYI. Bramshill Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 2,501,380 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $37,145,000 after purchasing an additional 334,749 shares during the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 2,031,351 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $30,166,000 after purchasing an additional 8,377 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 979,306 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $13,965,000 after purchasing an additional 55,515 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 362,406 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,382,000 after purchasing an additional 26,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 356,486 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,294,000 after purchasing an additional 12,441 shares during the last quarter. 27.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III alerts:

NYSE:MYI opened at $14.80 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.81. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.75 and a 12-month high of $15.19.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.0515 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Company Profile

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. It intends to provide shareholders with current income exempt from federal income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management. The company was founded on April 13, 1992 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.