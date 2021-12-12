Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $3.50 Million Holdings in Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY)

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY) by 359.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 132,836 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 103,940 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.27% of Tivity Health worth $3,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tivity Health by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 37,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tivity Health by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Tivity Health by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 26,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Tivity Health by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Tivity Health by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 58,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after acquiring an additional 2,275 shares in the last quarter. 88.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Tivity Health alerts:

TVTY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barrington Research raised their price objective on Tivity Health from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist Securities dropped their price target on Tivity Health from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Tivity Health from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Truist dropped their price target on Tivity Health from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tivity Health currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:TVTY opened at $25.16 on Friday. Tivity Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.58 and a 1-year high of $29.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 14.90, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 2.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.24 and its 200-day moving average is $24.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. Tivity Health had a return on equity of 163.79% and a net margin of 26.07%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tivity Health, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

About Tivity Health

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness, nutrition, and social connection solutions. It operates through two segments: Healthcare and Nutrition. The Healthcare segment consists of SilverSneakers senior fitness, Prime Fitness and WholeHealth Living. The Nutrition segment provides weight management products and services and consists of Nutrisystem and South Beach Diet.

Featured Story: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for Tivity Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tivity Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.