Wells Fargo & Company MN Makes New $3.54 Million Investment in Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS)

Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 371,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,536,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Custom Truck One Source in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Custom Truck One Source in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Gendell Jeffrey L bought a new position in Custom Truck One Source in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Custom Truck One Source in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Custom Truck One Source during the second quarter valued at approximately $116,000. 86.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Custom Truck One Source in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Custom Truck One Source from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Custom Truck One Source presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.50.

In other Custom Truck One Source news, insider James Carlsen acquired 5,000 shares of Custom Truck One Source stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.44 per share, with a total value of $37,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 12,322,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.20, for a total value of $101,048,395.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CTOS stock opened at $7.94 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.97 and a beta of 0.24. Custom Truck One Source, Inc. has a one year low of $5.94 and a one year high of $11.36.

Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $357.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.90 million. Custom Truck One Source had a negative net margin of 20.71% and a negative return on equity of 26.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Custom Truck One Source, Inc. will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

About Custom Truck One Source

Custom Truck One Source, Inc engages in the sale and rental of truck and heavy equipment. The firm offers aftermarket parts and service, equipment customization, remanufacturing, financing solutions, and asset disposal services. The company is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

