Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 1,505,592 Shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lessened its stake in shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) by 95.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 80,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,505,592 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Coupang were worth $3,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Coupang by 17.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 39,234,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,622,311,000 after buying an additional 5,853,516 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Coupang by 62.5% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 35,842,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,498,949,000 after purchasing an additional 13,788,858 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Coupang by 7.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,791,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,007,000 after purchasing an additional 477,893 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Coupang by 37.5% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,611,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,388,000 after purchasing an additional 439,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mic Capital Partners Public US IM LLC grew its stake in shares of Coupang by 14.6% in the second quarter. Mic Capital Partners Public US IM LLC now owns 1,293,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,099,000 after purchasing an additional 165,042 shares during the last quarter. 71.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CPNG stock opened at $26.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.29. Coupang, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.06 and a 12-month high of $69.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.13.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.02). Coupang had a negative net margin of 7.19% and a negative return on equity of 81.85%. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Coupang, Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CPNG. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Coupang from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Coupang from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Coupang from $39.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Coupang presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

In other Coupang news, Director Greenoaks Capital Partners Llc bought 460,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.61 per share, with a total value of $12,240,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Thuan Pham sold 119,923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.75, for a total transaction of $3,207,940.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and dÃ©cor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

