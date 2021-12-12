Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 4,454 Shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT)

Wells Fargo & Company MN decreased its holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 123,931 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,454 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust were worth $3,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ILPT. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $422,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 14.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 37,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $969,000 after buying an additional 4,556 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 0.9% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 56,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the period. Garner Asset Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 2.1% during the second quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 306,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,018,000 after purchasing an additional 6,225 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 34.5% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 15,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

ILPT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:ILPT opened at $22.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.43, a P/E/G ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.08. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a 1 year low of $21.01 and a 1 year high of $28.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 6.98 and a quick ratio of 6.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.16.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 25th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 22nd. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.59%.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Company Profile

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, which owns and leases industrial and logistics buildings and leased industrial lands. The company was founded on September 15, 2017 and is headquartered in Newton, MA.

