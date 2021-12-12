Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 4,713,658 Shares of Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lessened its stake in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) by 93.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 307,036 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 4,713,658 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.06% of Antero Midstream worth $3,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Antero Midstream by 303,000.0% in the second quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 3,031 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,030 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream in the second quarter worth about $110,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 61.2% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,801 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 4,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream in the second quarter worth about $152,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Brooks J. Klimley sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.49, for a total transaction of $78,675.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Barclays increased their price target on Antero Midstream from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.42.

NYSE:AM opened at $9.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 3.08. Antero Midstream Co. has a 52-week low of $7.49 and a 52-week high of $11.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.15.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The pipeline company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). Antero Midstream had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 37.20%. The firm had revenue of $224.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 27th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 26th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.42%. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 130.43%.

Antero Midstream Company Profile

Antero Midstream Corp. owns, operates and develops midstream energy assets to service Antero Resources production and completion activity. It operates through the following segments: Gathering and Processing and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collect and process production from Antero Resources wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

