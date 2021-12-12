Wells Fargo & Company Trims Weber (NYSE:WEBR) Target Price to $14.00

Weber (NYSE:WEBR) had its target price lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Weber in a report on Monday, August 30th. They issued a market perform rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Weber in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They set a neutral rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Weber in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Weber in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They set an overweight rating and a $19.50 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Weber in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They set a sector weight rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.25.

WEBR stock opened at $11.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.76, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Weber has a 12 month low of $11.85 and a 12 month high of $20.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.41.

Weber (NYSE:WEBR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 15th. The company reported $157.60 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $668.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $668.87 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Weber will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 6th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Weber during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Weber during the third quarter worth about $34,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Weber in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Weber in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC bought a new stake in Weber in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $89,000. 68.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Weber Company Profile

WEBER INC. is a barbecue brand. It offers a comprehensive, innovative product portfolio, including charcoal, gas, pellet and electric grills, smokers and accessories designed to help outdoor cooking enthusiasts. WEBER INC. is headquartered in Palatine, IL.

