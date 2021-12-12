WePower Tops 1-Day Volume of $916.00 (WPR)

WePower (CURRENCY:WPR) traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 12th. WePower has a total market capitalization of $2.09 million and $916.00 worth of WePower was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, WePower has traded 8.6% lower against the US dollar. One WePower coin can currently be bought for $0.0030 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00004128 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002017 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.51 or 0.00039354 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002018 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00007087 BTC.

WePower Coin Profile

WePower (CRYPTO:WPR) is a coin. It was first traded on January 4th, 2018. WePower’s total supply is 745,248,183 coins and its circulating supply is 688,808,616 coins. WePower’s official Twitter account is @WePowerN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for WePower is /r/WePowerNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for WePower is wepower.network

According to CryptoCompare, “WePower is a blockchain-based green energy trading platform. It connects energy buyers (households and investors) directly with the green energy producers and creates an opportunity to purchase energy upfront at below-market rates. WePower uses energy tokenization to standardize, simplify and open globally the currently existing energy investment ecosystem. Energy tokenization ensures liquidity and extends access to capital. Final consumers, investors, and energy market makers can buy energy for a reduced price. WePower is an ERC20 token on the Ethereum blockchain and it's the sole payment method of the WePower Network. “

Buying and Selling WePower

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WePower directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WePower should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WePower using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

