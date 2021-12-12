West Family Investments Inc. Has $263,000 Position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

West Family Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 6.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 649 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the quarter. West Family Investments Inc.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LULU. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 88.1% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 79 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. American National Bank boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 1,214.3% in the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 92 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 79.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, Director Kathryn Henry sold 250 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.41, for a total value of $108,102.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on LULU shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $435.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $468.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $446.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $520.00 to $515.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $471.95.

Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $409.58 on Friday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $269.28 and a fifty-two week high of $485.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.17 billion, a PE ratio of 58.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $438.08 and its 200-day moving average is $401.86.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The apparel retailer reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.21. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 34.95% and a net margin of 14.86%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 7.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

