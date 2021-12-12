West Family Investments Inc. Has $343,000 Stake in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI)

West Family Investments Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,356 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 273 shares during the quarter. West Family Investments Inc.’s holdings in Rogers Communications were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AXA S.A. raised its stake in Rogers Communications by 33.5% during the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 427,531 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $22,719,000 after acquiring an additional 107,384 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Rogers Communications by 1,146.5% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 115,697 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,157,000 after acquiring an additional 106,415 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Rogers Communications by 10.4% during the second quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,896 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,695,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Rogers Communications by 2.1% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 7,517,049 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $397,485,000 after acquiring an additional 152,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new position in Rogers Communications during the second quarter worth about $11,661,000. 43.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RCI. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on Rogers Communications from C$75.00 to C$69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Rogers Communications from C$68.00 to C$72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Desjardins cut Rogers Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. TD Securities reduced their price target on Rogers Communications from C$72.00 to C$70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Rogers Communications from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rogers Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.33.

Shares of RCI stock opened at $45.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.92 billion, a PE ratio of 18.38, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.52. Rogers Communications Inc. has a one year low of $43.18 and a one year high of $53.90.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 18.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.4059 per share. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This is a positive change from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Rogers Communications’s payout ratio is presently 63.16%.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, text messaging, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 10.9 million subscribers.

