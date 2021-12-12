West Family Investments Inc. Sells 27,024 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

West Family Investments Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 91.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,677 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 27,024 shares during the quarter. West Family Investments Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sofos Investments Inc. grew its stake in Chevron by 10,500.0% during the second quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 106 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 196.0% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 296 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 66.7% during the second quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 65.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CVX. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Societe Generale initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.24.

CVX opened at $118.34 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $113.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.28. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $83.53 and a twelve month high of $119.26. The firm has a market cap of $228.12 billion, a PE ratio of 22.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.28.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.75. Chevron had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The company had revenue of $44.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 8.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were given a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 17th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 103.47%.

In related news, VP Colin E. Parfitt sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.01, for a total value of $1,725,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.01, for a total transaction of $627,256.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 388,301 shares of company stock valued at $44,547,412 in the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

