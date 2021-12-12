Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MHF) Shares Sold by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE lowered its stake in Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MHF) by 3.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 149,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,965 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund were worth $1,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund by 69.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 10,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 4,223 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its stake in Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 21,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 31,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 9,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in shares of Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 57,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 11,737 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MHF opened at $8.07 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.23 and a 200-day moving average of $8.19. Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.36 and a 52 week high of $8.91.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a $0.0198 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%.

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Company Profile

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in intermediate and long-term municipal debt securities issued by state and local governments including U.S.

