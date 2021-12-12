Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Shares Sold by Optimum Investment Advisors

Optimum Investment Advisors trimmed its stake in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 58.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 141 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Whirlpool were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WHR. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Whirlpool in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 63.7% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Whirlpool in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Whirlpool in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Whirlpool in the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.67, for a total transaction of $211,670.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WHR. Bank of America lowered their price target on Whirlpool from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Whirlpool from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $208.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $227.23.

NYSE WHR opened at $230.03 on Friday. Whirlpool Co. has a twelve month low of $171.33 and a twelve month high of $257.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.97 billion, a PE ratio of 7.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $217.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $219.56.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $6.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.15 by $0.53. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 34.36% and a net margin of 9.02%. The firm had revenue of $5.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Whirlpool Co. will post 26.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is 17.93%.

Whirlpool Profile

Whirlpool Corp. engages in manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The company’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.

