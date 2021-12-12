Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $71.67.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Whiting Petroleum from $50.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Whiting Petroleum from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Whiting Petroleum from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Cowen upped their price target on Whiting Petroleum from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist upped their price target on Whiting Petroleum from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

In related news, Director Daniel J. Iv Rice bought 15,150 shares of Whiting Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $67.66 per share, with a total value of $1,025,049.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WLL. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 224.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,708,082 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $147,726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873,833 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 41.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,329,641 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $290,732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563,718 shares during the period. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Whiting Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth $65,492,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 103.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,769,485 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $96,525,000 after purchasing an additional 898,721 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,737,521 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $159,899,000 after purchasing an additional 513,518 shares during the period. 91.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WLL stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $68.30. The company had a trading volume of 219,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 447,496. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 20.21 and a beta of 2.65. Whiting Petroleum has a 1-year low of $19.75 and a 1-year high of $71.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $66.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.60.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.51. As a group, research analysts forecast that Whiting Petroleum will post 13.52 EPS for the current year.

About Whiting Petroleum

Whiting Petroleum Corp. engages in the development, production, acquisition, and exploration of oil and gas properties. It operates in the Rocky Mountains regions. The company was founded by Kenneth R. Whiting and J. Bert Ladd in January 1980 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

