Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE) Receives $19.40 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.40.
FREE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Whole Earth Brands from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Whole Earth Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Whole Earth Brands in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company.
Whole Earth Brands stock opened at $10.71 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Whole Earth Brands has a 12-month low of $9.92 and a 12-month high of $14.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $412.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.50 and a beta of 0.35.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Whole Earth Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of Whole Earth Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. FORA Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Whole Earth Brands by 55.0% in the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 5,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,949 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Whole Earth Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in shares of Whole Earth Brands by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 10,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 71.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Whole Earth Brands Company Profile
Act II Global Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to focus on the business of following sector: consumer packaged goods, consumables and hospitality including restaurants. The company was founded on August 16, 2018 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
