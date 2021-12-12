Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE) Receives $19.40 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.40.

FREE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Whole Earth Brands from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Whole Earth Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Whole Earth Brands in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company.

Whole Earth Brands stock opened at $10.71 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Whole Earth Brands has a 12-month low of $9.92 and a 12-month high of $14.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $412.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.50 and a beta of 0.35.

Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.03). Whole Earth Brands had a negative net margin of 1.06% and a positive return on equity of 4.92%. The business had revenue of $128.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Whole Earth Brands will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Whole Earth Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of Whole Earth Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. FORA Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Whole Earth Brands by 55.0% in the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 5,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,949 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Whole Earth Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in shares of Whole Earth Brands by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 10,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 71.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

