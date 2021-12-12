Widercoin Market Capitalization Reaches $58,815.00 (WDR)

Widercoin (CURRENCY:WDR) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 12th. Widercoin has a total market capitalization of $58,815.00 and approximately $21,133.00 worth of Widercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Widercoin has traded up 13.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Widercoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001984 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001667 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.50 or 0.00058507 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,076.11 or 0.08083560 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.17 or 0.00079668 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,373.46 or 0.99898531 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.68 or 0.00056876 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002675 BTC.

Widercoin Profile

Widercoin’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 63,269,412 coins. Widercoin’s official Twitter account is @CoinWider

Widercoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Widercoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Widercoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Widercoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

