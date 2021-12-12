Wienerberger AG (OTCMKTS:WBRBY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Wienerberger AG (OTCMKTS:WBRBY) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company.
A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Wienerberger in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Wienerberger in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.
OTCMKTS WBRBY opened at $7.49 on Thursday. Wienerberger has a 12-month low of $5.75 and a 12-month high of $8.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.64.
About Wienerberger
Wienerberger AG engages in the provision of building materials solutions. It offers bricks, roof tiles, concrete pavers, and pipe systems. It operates through the following segments: Wienerberger Building Solutions, Wienerberger Piping Solutions, and North America. The Wienerberger Building Solutions segment includes ceramic solutions for the building envelope and paver activities.
