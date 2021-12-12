Wienerberger AG (OTCMKTS:WBRBY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Wienerberger AG (OTCMKTS:WBRBY) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Wienerberger in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Wienerberger in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

OTCMKTS WBRBY opened at $7.49 on Thursday. Wienerberger has a 12-month low of $5.75 and a 12-month high of $8.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.64.

Wienerberger (OTCMKTS:WBRBY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter.

About Wienerberger

Wienerberger AG engages in the provision of building materials solutions. It offers bricks, roof tiles, concrete pavers, and pipe systems. It operates through the following segments: Wienerberger Building Solutions, Wienerberger Piping Solutions, and North America. The Wienerberger Building Solutions segment includes ceramic solutions for the building envelope and paver activities.

