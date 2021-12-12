Wing Finance (WING) Trading 2.2% Lower Over Last Week

Wing Finance (CURRENCY:WING) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 11th. Wing Finance has a market cap of $40.23 million and $4.29 million worth of Wing Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Wing Finance has traded 2.2% lower against the dollar. One Wing Finance coin can currently be bought for $21.55 or 0.00048454 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Wing Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002042 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001684 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.51 or 0.00056073 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,003.80 or 0.08162007 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39.38 or 0.00080269 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,032.62 or 0.99956199 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.44 or 0.00055931 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002778 BTC.

Wing Finance Profile

Wing Finance was first traded on September 8th, 2020. Wing Finance’s total supply is 2,992,293 coins and its circulating supply is 1,867,293 coins. Wing Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wing has designed and is building a DeFi platform dedicated to the digital asset lending market, supporting cross-chain collaborative interaction between various DeFi products. Wing's decentralized governance model and risk control mechanism intend to promote a mutually beneficial relationship between borrowers, creditors, and guarantors. In addition, Wing innovatively showcases a credit evaluation module as a strong example of credit-based DeFi. During 2020, a vote was held and WING holders decided to lower WING's final total supply to 5 million and adjust WING's distribution rate. “

Wing Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wing Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wing Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wing Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wing Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wing Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.