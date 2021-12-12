WINk (WIN) Trading 5% Higher This Week

WINk (CURRENCY:WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 12th. WINk has a total market cap of $403.24 million and approximately $433.71 million worth of WINk was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WINk coin can now be bought for about $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, WINk has traded 5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Kleros (PNK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0864 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00012366 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 19% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00003163 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00003932 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000046 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.41 or 0.00053131 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00004110 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $284.42 or 0.00572174 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 16.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0434 or 0.00000087 BTC.

WINk Profile

WINk (WIN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 29th, 2019. WINk’s total supply is 994,855,928,116 coins and its circulating supply is 313,607,571,387 coins. The Reddit community for WINk is https://reddit.com/r/WINk_org and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WINk’s official Twitter account is @WinkcoinWink and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “By creating a whole mining ecosystem, WINk will revolutionize the way that developers adopt the blockchain ecosystem while keeping wealth redistribution at its core. WIN will continue to be the centerpiece of the platform while developers will be able to utilize everything the WINk ecosystem has to offer. By taking behavioral mining to the next level, traditional apps will now have all the resources at their disposal to convert their apps to the TRON blockchain. “

Buying and Selling WINk

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WINk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WINk should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WINk using one of the exchanges listed above.

