WINTON GROUP Ltd Acquires 54,855 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 309.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 72,572 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,855 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises approximately 0.8% of WINTON GROUP Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $15,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 324.1% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 43,697 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $9,052,000 after acquiring an additional 33,393 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 42.0% during the third quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 4,727 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $980,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 300.0% during the third quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 484 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 302.5% during the third quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 35,962 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $7,450,000 after acquiring an additional 27,028 shares during the period. Finally, Clean Yield Group increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 300.0% during the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 1,780 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 19.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NVDA shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $230.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $360.00 to $389.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $235.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $375.00 in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $260.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $329.07.

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $301.98 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $115.67 and a one year high of $346.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a current ratio of 7.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $272.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $225.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $754.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.37.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.06. NVIDIA had a net margin of 33.81% and a return on equity of 41.79%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.93%.

In other news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.68, for a total value of $2,086,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 440,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.16, for a total transaction of $143,510,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 518,000 shares of company stock valued at $168,733,340 in the last ninety days. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

