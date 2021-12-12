Workspace Group (LON:WKP) Price Target Cut to GBX 920 by Analysts at Liberum Capital

Workspace Group (LON:WKP) had its price target trimmed by Liberum Capital from GBX 965 ($12.80) to GBX 920 ($12.20) in a research note published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

WKP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays reiterated an underweight rating and set a GBX 745 ($9.88) target price on shares of Workspace Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a GBX 1,050 ($13.92) target price on shares of Workspace Group in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Shore Capital restated a coverage pending rating on shares of Workspace Group in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Workspace Group in a research note on Monday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 922 ($12.23).

Shares of LON WKP opened at GBX 829 ($10.99) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 841.73 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 869.29. Workspace Group has a 52 week low of GBX 687.56 ($9.12) and a 52 week high of GBX 979 ($12.98). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.50 billion and a PE ratio of -12.30.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 7 ($0.09) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a yield of 0.81%. Workspace Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -0.26%.

Established in 1987, and listed on the London Stock Exchange since 1993, Workspace owns and manages some 4 million sq. ft. of business space in London. We are home to London's brightest businesses, including fast growing and established brands across a wide range of sectors. Workspace is geared towards helping businesses perform at their very best.

