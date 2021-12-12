Xend Finance 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $644,692.00 (XEND)

Xend Finance (CURRENCY:XEND) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 12th. One Xend Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00000359 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Xend Finance has traded 11.5% lower against the US dollar. Xend Finance has a market cap of $3.55 million and approximately $644,692.00 worth of Xend Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002004 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001671 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.08 or 0.00058257 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,033.55 or 0.08079481 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.93 or 0.00079991 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $50,191.15 or 1.00536251 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.53 or 0.00057150 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002708 BTC.

Xend Finance Profile

Xend Finance’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,822,691 coins. The Reddit community for Xend Finance is https://reddit.com/r/XendFinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Xend Finance’s official Twitter account is @xendfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Xend Finance is a decentralized Credit Union protocol built to optimize, improve and add value to the core operations of credit unions globally. Xend Finance is decentralizing savings, lending, borrowing and investment operations of credit unions. “

Buying and Selling Xend Finance

