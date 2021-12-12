Xilio Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:XLO) Major Shareholder Bain Capital Life Sciences Inv Acquires 13,458 Shares

Xilio Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:XLO) major shareholder Bain Capital Life Sciences Inv purchased 13,458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.62 per share, with a total value of $129,465.96. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Bain Capital Life Sciences Inv also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 10th, Bain Capital Life Sciences Inv purchased 25,000 shares of Xilio Therapeutics stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.65 per share, with a total value of $241,250.00.

Shares of Xilio Therapeutics stock opened at $10.25 on Friday. Xilio Therapeutics Inc has a 1-year low of $8.52 and a 1-year high of $27.95.

Xilio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:XLO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported ($21.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.60) by ($19.67). Sell-side analysts forecast that Xilio Therapeutics Inc will post -5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on XLO shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Xilio Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Cowen started coverage on shares of Xilio Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Xilio Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Xilio Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company.

About Xilio Therapeutics

Xilio Therapeutics Inc is a biotechnology company which focused on harnessing the immune system to achieve deep and durable clinical responses to improve the lives of patients with cancer. The company’s product candidate includes XTX101, XTX202, XTX301 and XTX401 which are in clinical stage. Xilio Therapeutics Inc is based in WALTHAM, Mass.

