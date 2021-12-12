XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) Shares Gap Down Following Insider Selling

Shares of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) gapped down before the market opened on Friday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $79.33, but opened at $76.20. XPO Logistics shares last traded at $75.82, with a volume of 13,134 shares changing hands.

Specifically, CEO S Jacobs Bradley sold 3,217,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.21, for a total value of $238,770,675.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

XPO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America cut shares of XPO Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $97.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of XPO Logistics in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $101.00 target price for the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $155.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of XPO Logistics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.17.

The firm has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion, a PE ratio of 26.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $79.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.86.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 26.07%. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in XPO Logistics by 1.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,285,803 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $738,964,000 after buying an additional 88,777 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 15.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,934,992 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,249,915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184,027 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 25.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,782,805 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $529,177,000 after purchasing an additional 774,370 shares in the last quarter. MFN Partners Management LP lifted its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 180.3% during the third quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 3,575,369 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $284,528,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 2.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,156,106 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $441,508,000 after purchasing an additional 80,971 shares in the last quarter. 88.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XPO Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes truck brokerage, expedite, intermodal, drayage, last mile, less-than-truckload, full truckload, global forwarding and managed transportation.

