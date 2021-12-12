Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Yatsen Holding Limited engages in the development and sale of beauty products. The company offers color cosmetics, eye makeup, lip makeup, face makeup, skincare and nail products; makeup tools and accessories, including brush sets, cotton cosmetic pads, mirrors and makeup sponges; kits; and other products. Its brand portfolio includes Perfect Diary, Little Ondine and Abby’s Choice. Yatsen Holding Limited is based in Guangzhou, China. “

Get Yatsen alerts:

Shares of YSG opened at $2.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $934.71 million and a PE ratio of -2.35. Yatsen has a 1 year low of $2.06 and a 1 year high of $25.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.09.

Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.23). Yatsen had a negative return on equity of 35.40% and a negative net margin of 41.35%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Yatsen will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oasis Management Co Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Yatsen by 2.9% during the second quarter. Oasis Management Co Ltd. now owns 175,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,640,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Yatsen by 422.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 5,250 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Yatsen by 71.0% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 6,621 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Yatsen in the second quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP increased its stake in Yatsen by 97.4% in the second quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 29,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 14,611 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.84% of the company’s stock.

Yatsen Company Profile

Yatsen Holding Limited engages in the development and sale of beauty products under the brands of Perfect Diary, Little Ondine, and Abby's Choice in the People's Republic of China. The company offers color cosmetics, eye makeup, lip makeup, face makeup, skincare, and nail products; makeup tools and accessories, including brush sets, cotton cosmetic pads, mirrors, and makeup sponges; kits; and other products, such as perfumes and cross-over products, including beauty devices and colored contact lenses.

See Also: What causes a recession?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Yatsen (YSG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Yatsen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yatsen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.