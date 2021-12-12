Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) Receives $39.77 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.77.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Yelp from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Yelp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Yelp from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

Shares of NYSE:YELP traded down $0.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $36.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 987,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 746,728. Yelp has a fifty-two week low of $26.30 and a fifty-two week high of $43.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.27. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 76.68 and a beta of 1.76.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The local business review company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.24. Yelp had a return on equity of 4.60% and a net margin of 3.79%. The business had revenue of $269.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Yelp will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

In other Yelp news, insider Vivek Patel sold 6,090 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.12, for a total transaction of $219,970.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Sam Eaton sold 4,169 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.65, for a total value of $152,793.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,344 shares of company stock valued at $520,397 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Yelp by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,191 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Yelp by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 246,208 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $9,602,000 after buying an additional 37,108 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in Yelp by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 14,600 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Yelp by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 24,091 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $963,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Yelp by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 181,661 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $7,259,000 after buying an additional 6,860 shares during the period. 89.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yelp, Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

