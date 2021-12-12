Yext (NYSE:YEXT) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.220-$-0.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.220. The company issued revenue guidance of $389.70 million-$391.70 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $387.38 million.Yext also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $-0.100-$-0.080 EPS.

Shares of Yext stock opened at $10.31 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.42 and its 200-day moving average is $12.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -14.73 and a beta of 1.44. Yext has a 12-month low of $8.89 and a 12-month high of $20.23.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $99.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.21 million. Yext had a negative return on equity of 41.14% and a negative net margin of 23.17%. Yext’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Yext will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Yext from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Yext in a report on Friday, September 3rd. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Yext from $18.00 to $16.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Yext from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Yext currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.90.

In other Yext news, insider Marc Ferrentino sold 8,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total value of $101,969.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Ho Shin sold 5,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total value of $70,952.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,329 shares of company stock worth $726,780 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Yext by 228.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,341,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,176,000 after buying an additional 933,914 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Yext by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 64,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 9,866 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Yext by 395.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 59,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 47,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Yext by 103.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 34,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 17,812 shares in the last quarter. 68.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Yext, Inc is an emerging growth company engages in software development. It offers a cloud-based digital knowledge platform, which allows businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud such as financial information, resources and performance of these resources on a consolidated basis and sync it to other application such as Apple Maps, Bing, Cortana, Facebook, Google, Google Maps, Instagram, Siri and Yelp.

