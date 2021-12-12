Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Will Announce Earnings of $2.63 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) to announce earnings of $2.63 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Carlisle Companies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.61 and the highest is $2.65. Carlisle Companies reported earnings per share of $1.48 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 77.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Carlisle Companies will report full-year earnings of $9.21 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.18 to $9.24. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $13.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.95 to $13.25. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Carlisle Companies.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 8.16%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.94 earnings per share.

CSL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Carlisle Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zelman & Associates initiated coverage on Carlisle Companies in a report on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Friday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.86.

Shares of CSL opened at $241.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.44, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $227.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $208.09. Carlisle Companies has a 1-year low of $143.52 and a 1-year high of $244.80.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th were issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 16th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.86%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 506 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in Carlisle Companies by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,324 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $866,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC raised its stake in Carlisle Companies by 2.9% during the second quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 2,210 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its stake in Carlisle Companies by 2.5% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,726 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Carlisle Companies by 2.5% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,711 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $738,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. 88.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Carlisle Companies

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered products for both original equipment and aftermarket channels. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

