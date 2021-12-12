Zacks: Analysts Anticipate First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) Will Post Earnings of $0.36 Per Share

Analysts expect First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) to report $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for First Foundation’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.28 and the highest is $0.48. First Foundation posted earnings per share of $0.50 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 28%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, January 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Foundation will report full-year earnings of $2.27 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.38. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $2.50. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover First Foundation.

Get First Foundation alerts:

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.19. First Foundation had a net margin of 35.01% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The company had revenue of $89.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 EPS.

FFWM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Foundation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of First Foundation from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of First Foundation from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

In related news, insider John Hakopian sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $125,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $967,536.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FFWM. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of First Foundation by 6.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,000,694 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,289,000 after purchasing an additional 247,100 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Foundation by 4.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 12,607 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of First Foundation by 218.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,429 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 3,723 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of First Foundation by 410.3% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 164,229 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,853,000 after purchasing an additional 132,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in shares of First Foundation during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,801,000. 65.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FFWM traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.22. The company had a trading volume of 79,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,500. First Foundation has a twelve month low of $18.19 and a twelve month high of $29.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.12 and its 200-day moving average is $25.07.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. First Foundation’s payout ratio is presently 14.94%.

First Foundation Company Profile

First Foundation, Inc is a bank holding, which engages in the provision of comprehensive platform of financial services to individuals, businesses, and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Banking and Wealth Management. The company was founded by John Avak Hakopian and Ulrich Emanuel Keller, Jr.

Featured Article: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Foundation (FFWM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Foundation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Foundation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.