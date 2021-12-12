Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI) Will Post Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.11 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.07 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.14. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors reported earnings of ($0.52) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 121.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors will report full year earnings of ($1.11) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.14) to ($1.08). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.97 to $2.13. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.25). Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors had a negative return on equity of 10.11% and a negative net margin of 39.63%. The company had revenue of $135.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.25) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 62.4% on a year-over-year basis.

FTAI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.80.

In other news, Director Martin Tuchman purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.50 per share, with a total value of $2,550,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 3.8% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 14,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Aspireon Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 1.5% during the third quarter. Aspireon Wealth Advisors now owns 38,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $969,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 50.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 4.8% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 20,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 18.5% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors stock opened at $23.93 on Thursday. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors has a twelve month low of $20.40 and a twelve month high of $34.79. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.17 and its 200 day moving average is $27.67.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.52%. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -67.35%.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors Company Profile

Fortress Transportation & Infrastructure Investors LLC engages in acquiring, managing and disposing of transportation and transportation-related infrastructure and equipment assets. It operates through the following segments: Aviation Leasing, Jefferson Terminal, and Ports and Terminals. The Aviation Leasing segment consists of aircraft and aircraft engines held for lease and are typically held long-term.

