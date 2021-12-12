Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Will Announce Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) will report earnings per share of $0.02 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Hecla Mining’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.04. Hecla Mining also posted earnings of $0.02 per share in the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Hecla Mining will report full year earnings of $0.11 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.07 to $0.14. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.43. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Hecla Mining.

Get Hecla Mining alerts:

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $193.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.65 million. Hecla Mining had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 4.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS.

HL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Hecla Mining in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Hecla Mining from $7.75 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Hecla Mining from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.64.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining during the 2nd quarter worth $24,740,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Hecla Mining by 268.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,793,684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,224,000 after acquiring an additional 2,764,286 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 340.3% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 3,293,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,116,000 after buying an additional 2,545,828 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,967,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 1,596.7% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,225,155 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,238,000 after buying an additional 2,094,009 shares during the period. 59.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:HL opened at $5.07 on Thursday. Hecla Mining has a 1-year low of $4.66 and a 1-year high of $9.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.73 and a 200 day moving average of $6.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.46.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a $0.0038 dividend. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -18.75%.

Hecla Mining Company Profile

Hecla Mining Co operates as a silver and gold production company. The firm produces lead, zinc and bulk concentrates for custom smelters and brokers; and develops unrefined precipitate and bullion bars for precious metals traders. It operates through the following business segments: The Greens Creek, The Lucky Friday, The Casa Berardi, The Nevada Operations, and The San Sebastian.

Recommended Story: Cyclical Stocks – What You Should Know

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hecla Mining (HL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hecla Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hecla Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.