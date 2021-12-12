Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) Will Announce Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) will post earnings of $0.50 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Hudson Pacific Properties’ earnings. Hudson Pacific Properties posted earnings per share of $0.44 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Hudson Pacific Properties will report full year earnings of $1.94 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $1.97. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.16. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Hudson Pacific Properties.

Get Hudson Pacific Properties alerts:

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.53). Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative return on equity of 0.24% and a negative net margin of 1.25%. The business had revenue of $227.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HPP. Zacks Investment Research cut Hudson Pacific Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler cut Hudson Pacific Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Hudson Pacific Properties from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Hudson Pacific Properties from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Hudson Pacific Properties from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.50.

Shares of HPP stock opened at $25.31 on Thursday. Hudson Pacific Properties has a 12 month low of $22.75 and a 12 month high of $30.35. The firm has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.43 and a 200-day moving average of $27.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1,666.39%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HPP. Howard Capital Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 8.2% in the third quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 370,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,728,000 after purchasing an additional 27,909 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 3.7% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 33,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC boosted its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 70.5% in the second quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 429,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,946,000 after purchasing an additional 177,578 shares in the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties in the second quarter worth $1,008,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 17.3% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 20,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 2,979 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

Hudson Pacific Properties Company Profile

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc is a real estate company. It owns, operates, develops and acquires office, media, and entertainment properties. The company operates through two segments: Office Properties and Studio Properties. The Office Properties segment manages office properties located in California and Pacific Northwest.

See Also: 12b-1 Fees

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hudson Pacific Properties (HPP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.