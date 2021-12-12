Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) Will Announce Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

Posted by on Dec 12th, 2021

Wall Street analysts forecast that Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) will post earnings of $0.50 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Hudson Pacific Properties’ earnings. Hudson Pacific Properties posted earnings per share of $0.44 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Hudson Pacific Properties will report full year earnings of $1.94 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $1.97. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.16. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Hudson Pacific Properties.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.53). Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative return on equity of 0.24% and a negative net margin of 1.25%. The business had revenue of $227.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HPP. Zacks Investment Research cut Hudson Pacific Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler cut Hudson Pacific Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Hudson Pacific Properties from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Hudson Pacific Properties from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Hudson Pacific Properties from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.50.

Shares of HPP stock opened at $25.31 on Thursday. Hudson Pacific Properties has a 12 month low of $22.75 and a 12 month high of $30.35. The firm has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.43 and a 200-day moving average of $27.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1,666.39%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HPP. Howard Capital Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 8.2% in the third quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 370,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,728,000 after purchasing an additional 27,909 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 3.7% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 33,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC boosted its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 70.5% in the second quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 429,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,946,000 after purchasing an additional 177,578 shares in the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties in the second quarter worth $1,008,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 17.3% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 20,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 2,979 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

Hudson Pacific Properties Company Profile

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc is a real estate company. It owns, operates, develops and acquires office, media, and entertainment properties. The company operates through two segments: Office Properties and Studio Properties. The Office Properties segment manages office properties located in California and Pacific Northwest.

See Also: 12b-1 Fees

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hudson Pacific Properties (HPP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP)

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.