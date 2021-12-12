Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) Will Post Earnings of $0.72 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) will post earnings of $0.72 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Peoples Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.76 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.70. Peoples Bancorp posted earnings per share of $1.12 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 35.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Peoples Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.75 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.62 to $1.83. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.98 to $3.15. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Peoples Bancorp.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.75). The company had revenue of $59.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.54 million. Peoples Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.87% and a net margin of 17.38%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.60 EPS.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler raised Peoples Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Peoples Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.20.

PEBO traded up $0.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.56. 61,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,430. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.19. The company has a market cap of $892.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Peoples Bancorp has a 12-month low of $26.08 and a 12-month high of $36.75.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.56%. Peoples Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 69.57%.

In other news, Director Michael N. Vittorio acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.80 per share, with a total value of $32,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PEBO. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Peoples Bancorp by 72.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 18,005 shares of the bank’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 7,588 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,536 shares of the bank’s stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 3,387 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 286.2% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 87,266 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,895,000 after buying an additional 64,672 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $779,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 13,715 shares of the bank’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 3,078 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

Peoples Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which engages in banking, investment, insurance, and trust solutions. It offers various demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts and certificates of deposit; commercial, consumer, real estate mortgage loans and lines of credit; debit and automated teller machine cards; credit cards for individuals and businesses; merchant credit card transaction processing services; corporate and personal trust services; safe deposit rental facilities; money orders and cashier’s checks; life, health, property and casualty insurance products; brokerage services; and custom-tailored fiduciary, employee benefit plans and asset management & administration services.

