Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) to Announce $1.39 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) will report $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Quanta Services’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.50. Quanta Services posted earnings of $1.22 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 13.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Quanta Services will report full year earnings of $4.78 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.65 to $4.87. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $6.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.35 to $6.48. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Quanta Services.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.12. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 4.61%. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PWR shares. Citigroup increased their target price on Quanta Services from $120.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Quanta Services in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $138.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Quanta Services from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Quanta Services from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Quanta Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.73.

In other news, Director Bernard Fried sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total transaction of $1,157,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,416 shares in the company, valued at $2,016,598.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider James Redgie Probst sold 16,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.10, for a total transaction of $1,965,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 78.2% in the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 221 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the second quarter worth about $25,000. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in Quanta Services in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Motco acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Quanta Services by 126.6% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 358 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

PWR traded up $0.70 during trading on Friday, reaching $114.36. 611,297 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 986,759. The company’s 50-day moving average is $116.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.47. The company has a market cap of $16.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.02 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Quanta Services has a 12-month low of $66.75 and a 12-month high of $124.69.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 3rd. This is an increase from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is 6.30%.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. The firm operates through the Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions segment.

Featured Article: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Quanta Services (PWR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.