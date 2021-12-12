Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (NYSE:TGS) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.34 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (NYSE:TGS) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.34) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Transportadora de Gas del Sur’s earnings. Transportadora de Gas del Sur posted earnings per share of ($0.03) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 1,033.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Transportadora de Gas del Sur will report full year earnings of $0.41 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.10) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Transportadora de Gas del Sur.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The energy company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.35. Transportadora de Gas del Sur had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 11.14%. The firm had revenue of $184.89 million during the quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

Shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.64. 135,249 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 285,118. The stock has a market cap of $698.55 million, a P/E ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.71. Transportadora de Gas del Sur has a twelve month low of $4.05 and a twelve month high of $6.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.95.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos bought a new stake in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Dodge & Cox bought a new stake in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 18.8% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 17,100 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 11.5% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 20,429 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 2,104 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the second quarter valued at approximately $114,000. 3.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur Company Profile

Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA engages in the production and commercialization of natural gas liquids. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Transportation, Production and Commercialization of Liquids, Other Services, and Telecommunications. The Natural Gas Transportation segment includes transportation, exchange, and displacement of natural gas; and the operation service and maintenance of the assets affected to the natural gas transport service.

