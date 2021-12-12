Zacks: Analysts Anticipate trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) Will Post Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Analysts expect trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) to post $0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for trivago’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.03 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.01. trivago posted earnings of ($0.02) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 200%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that trivago will report full year earnings of $0.03 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.01) to $0.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.06) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.34) to $0.10. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover trivago.

Get trivago alerts:

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. trivago had a negative return on equity of 2.01% and a negative net margin of 4.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson lowered their target price on trivago from $3.25 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. UBS Group assumed coverage on trivago in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $2.65 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, trivago currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.18.

TRVG traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 587,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 927,654. trivago has a fifty-two week low of $2.01 and a fifty-two week high of $5.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $783.63 million, a PE ratio of -73.00 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.90.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of trivago during the 2nd quarter worth $245,000. Jump Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of trivago by 250.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 60,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 43,400 shares in the last quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of trivago by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,318,683 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,945,000 after acquiring an additional 2,094,643 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of trivago during the 2nd quarter worth $187,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of trivago by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 815,905 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,701,000 after acquiring an additional 38,790 shares in the last quarter. 29.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

trivago Company Profile

trivago NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a global hotel and accommodation search platform. It also offers marketing tools and services for advertisers. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Developed Europe, and Rest of the World. The Americas segment comprises of Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Columbia, Ecuador, Mexico, Peru, the United States, and Uruguay.

Featured Story: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on trivago (TRVG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for trivago Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for trivago and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.