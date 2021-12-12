Zacks: Analysts Expect Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) to Announce $0.73 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) will announce earnings of $0.73 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Camping World’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.90 and the lowest is $0.61. Camping World reported earnings of $0.48 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 52.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Camping World will report full year earnings of $6.50 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.20 to $6.65. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $6.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.86 to $6.85. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Camping World.

Get Camping World alerts:

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.35. Camping World had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 181.83%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share.

CWH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Camping World from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Camping World from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Truist lowered their price target on shares of Camping World from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Truist Securities lowered their price target on shares of Camping World from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.78.

Shares of NYSE CWH traded down $0.74 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.43. The company had a trading volume of 1,407,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 900,847. Camping World has a 52 week low of $25.69 and a 52 week high of $49.20. The stock has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 3.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.99.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 13th. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.54%.

In related news, CFO Karin L. Bell sold 8,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $371,196.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 45.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CWH. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Camping World by 145.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,557,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,846,000 after buying an additional 1,513,647 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Camping World by 3,685.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 594,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,094,000 after purchasing an additional 578,449 shares in the last quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L lifted its position in shares of Camping World by 50.8% in the third quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 839,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,641,000 after purchasing an additional 283,034 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Camping World by 31.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,031,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,264,000 after purchasing an additional 246,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Camping World by 391.8% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 305,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,856,000 after purchasing an additional 242,992 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.94% of the company’s stock.

About Camping World

Camping World Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of recreational vehicles (RV) and related products and services. It operates through the following segments: Good Sam Services & Plans; and RV & Outdoor Retail. The Good Sam Services & Plans segment consists of programs, plans and services that are geared towards protecting, insuring and promoting the RV lifestyle.

Featured Article: Quantitative Easing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Camping World (CWH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Camping World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camping World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.