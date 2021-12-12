Zacks: Analysts Expect Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. (NYSE:CHMI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $5.34 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. (NYSE:CHMI) to announce $5.34 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.46 million to $6.22 million. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment reported sales of $8.02 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 33.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment will report full-year sales of $23.45 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $21.77 million to $25.12 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $22.23 million, with estimates ranging from $17.05 million to $27.42 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.05). Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment had a net margin of 52.23% and a return on equity of 16.29%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CHMI. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 78.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 147,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 64,980 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 74.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 8,595 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment during the 1st quarter valued at about $113,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 23,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 2,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 87,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $866,000 after acquiring an additional 8,018 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHMI stock traded down $0.09 on Tuesday, hitting $8.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 238,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,372. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has a fifty-two week low of $8.41 and a fifty-two week high of $10.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.04 and a beta of 1.19.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.43%. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s payout ratio is 385.73%.

About Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp. is a real estate finance company, which acquires, invests in and manages a portfolio of excess mortgage servicing rights. The company operates through the following segments: Investments in RMBS, Investments in Servicing Related Assets and All Other segment. It also invests in agency residential mortgage backed securities, prime jumbo mortgage loans and other residential mortgage assets.

