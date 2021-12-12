Zacks: Analysts Expect COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS) to Announce -$0.48 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.48) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for COMPASS Pathways’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.51) and the highest is ($0.46). COMPASS Pathways posted earnings of ($0.52) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th.

On average, analysts expect that COMPASS Pathways will report full-year earnings of ($1.72) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.89) to ($1.63). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($2.24) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.77) to ($1.92). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow COMPASS Pathways.

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.11.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CMPS shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on COMPASS Pathways from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on COMPASS Pathways from $71.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital upped their price target on COMPASS Pathways from $79.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on COMPASS Pathways from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on COMPASS Pathways in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 83.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 270.0% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 320.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in COMPASS Pathways during the 2nd quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in COMPASS Pathways by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the period. 17.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMPS traded down $1.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.34. 913,618 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 666,236. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.24. COMPASS Pathways has a 52 week low of $24.70 and a 52 week high of $61.69.

About COMPASS Pathways

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin formulation that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat patients with treatment-resistant depression. The company was formerly known as COMPASS Rx Limited and changed its name to COMPASS Pathways plc in August 2020.

