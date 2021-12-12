Zacks: Analysts Expect CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $5.39 Million

Equities research analysts expect CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) to announce sales of $5.39 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for CRISPR Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $500,000.00 and the highest is $16.50 million. CRISPR Therapeutics reported sales of $370,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1,356.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that CRISPR Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $905.71 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $902.00 million to $918.56 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $36.97 million, with estimates ranging from $2.00 million to $90.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover CRISPR Therapeutics.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($1.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.75) by $0.08. CRISPR Therapeutics had a net margin of 45.64% and a return on equity of 19.19%.

CRSP has been the topic of several analyst reports. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $126.00 price target on the stock.Cowen started coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.69.

NASDAQ CRSP traded down $1.83 on Thursday, hitting $73.63. 994,470 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,506,414. The business’s fifty day moving average is $89.53 and its 200 day moving average is $113.37. CRISPR Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $67.15 and a 52 week high of $220.20. The company has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 2.09.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 27,285.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,159,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,755,000 after buying an additional 1,155,532 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,129,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,399,000 after buying an additional 78,736 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG raised its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 974,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,096,000 after buying an additional 7,800 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 580,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,921,000 after buying an additional 60,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 576,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,367,000 after buying an additional 8,805 shares during the last quarter. 51.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CRISPR Therapeutics

CRISPR Therapeutics AG engages in the development and commercialization of therapies derived from genome-editing technology. Its proprietary platform CRISPR/Cas9-based therapeutics allows for precise and directed changes to genomic DNA. The company was founded by Rodger Novak, Emmanuelle Charpentier, Shaun Patrick Foy, Matthew Porteus, Daniel Anderson, Chad Cowan and Craig Mellow in 2014 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

