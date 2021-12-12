Zacks: Analysts Expect FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) to Announce -$0.68 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) will report earnings of ($0.68) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for FibroGen’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.76) and the highest is ($0.59). FibroGen reported earnings of ($0.64) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that FibroGen will report full-year earnings of ($2.37) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.46) to ($2.28). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($2.22) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.17) to ($1.43). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover FibroGen.

Get FibroGen alerts:

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $155.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.33 million. FibroGen had a negative net margin of 75.62% and a negative return on equity of 58.92%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS.

FGEN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James raised FibroGen from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded FibroGen from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded FibroGen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.56.

In other news, Director Thomas F. Kearns, Jr. sold 13,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.58, for a total value of $151,698.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in FibroGen in the second quarter worth $53,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in FibroGen by 66.8% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,385 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in FibroGen in the second quarter worth $138,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in FibroGen by 297.4% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,345 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in FibroGen in the third quarter worth $65,000. Institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FGEN traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.99. The stock had a trading volume of 1,626,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,221,123. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 0.87. FibroGen has a one year low of $9.88 and a one year high of $57.21.

About FibroGen

FibroGen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics. It focuses on the hypoxia-inducible factor and connective tissue growth factor biology to develop medicines for the treatment of anemia, fibrotic disease, and cancer.

Recommended Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FibroGen (FGEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for FibroGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FibroGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.