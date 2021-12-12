Zacks: Analysts Expect Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY) to Announce $0.81 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY) will post $0.81 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Guaranty Bancshares’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.79 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.82. Guaranty Bancshares reported earnings of $0.79 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Guaranty Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $3.33 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.30 to $3.37. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.88 to $3.02. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Guaranty Bancshares.

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). Guaranty Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 31.63%. The company had revenue of $30.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.92 EPS.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GNTY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Guaranty Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Guaranty Bancshares from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

In related news, CEO Tyson T. Abston sold 6,170 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.66, for a total transaction of $232,362.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tyson T. Abston sold 1,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.46, for a total transaction of $71,920.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 27.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 141.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 140.0% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 100.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Guaranty Bancshares in the third quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Guaranty Bancshares in the third quarter valued at $188,000. 21.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Guaranty Bancshares stock opened at $37.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Guaranty Bancshares has a 1 year low of $27.23 and a 1 year high of $41.28. The company has a market cap of $449.87 million, a PE ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.84.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Guaranty Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 23.75%.

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It offers online banking and bill pay, fraud protection, P2P payments, direct deposits, personal loans auto loans, student checking, and premium checking. The company was founded on January 13, 1913 and is headquartered in Addison, TX.

