Zacks: Analysts Expect Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA) Will Post Earnings of $0.46 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA) will report $0.46 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Heritage Financial’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.50 and the lowest is $0.42. Heritage Financial posted earnings per share of $0.66 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 30.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Heritage Financial will report full year earnings of $2.63 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $2.68. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.43 to $1.71. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Heritage Financial.

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.05. Heritage Financial had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 40.37%. The firm had revenue of $59.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Heritage Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th.

Shares of HFWA stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.15. 138,698 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 130,994. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $814.19 million, a PE ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.08. Heritage Financial has a 1 year low of $20.95 and a 1 year high of $30.86.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. This is an increase from Heritage Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Heritage Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.58%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HFWA. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Heritage Financial by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 68,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,069,000 after buying an additional 2,340 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Heritage Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Heritage Financial by 69.1% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 78,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,216,000 after acquiring an additional 32,058 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Heritage Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Heritage Financial by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 24,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

About Heritage Financial

Heritage Financial Corp. is bank holding company, which engages in the business of planning, directing, and coordinating the business activities of wholly owned subsidiary Heritage Bank. It includes commercial lending and deposit relationships with small and medium businesses and their owners in market areas, and attracting deposits from the general public.

