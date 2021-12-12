Zacks: Analysts Expect Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) Will Post Earnings of $0.40 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) will report $0.40 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Kennametal’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.41 and the lowest is $0.39. Kennametal reported earnings per share of $0.16 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 150%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Kennametal will report full year earnings of $1.98 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.87 to $2.05. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.37 to $2.71. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Kennametal.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $483.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.30 million. Kennametal had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently weighed in on KMT shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Kennametal from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Kennametal in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Loop Capital began coverage on Kennametal in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised Kennametal from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Bank of America raised Kennametal from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KMT. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Kennametal by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,071,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $289,938,000 after buying an additional 134,309 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Kennametal by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 7,626,549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $273,946,000 after buying an additional 559,935 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Kennametal by 31.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,256,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $152,881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026,963 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Kennametal by 10.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,853,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $97,688,000 after purchasing an additional 268,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Kennametal by 25.5% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,671,991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,462,000 after buying an additional 543,119 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:KMT traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.38. The company had a trading volume of 332,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 391,493. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 27.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 2.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.62. Kennametal has a 52 week low of $32.50 and a 52 week high of $43.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 8th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.15%.

About Kennametal

Kennametal, Inc engages in the development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and solutions used in metal cutting and extreme wear applications. It operates through the following segments: Metal Cutting and Infrastructure. The Metal Cutting segment develops and manufactures tooling and metal cutting products and services and offers an assortment of standard and custom metal cutting solutions to diverse end markets, including aerospace, general engineering, energy and transportation.

