Zacks: Analysts Expect MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT) to Post $0.80 EPS

Equities analysts expect that MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT) will report earnings of $0.80 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for MasterCraft Boat’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.77 to $0.83. MasterCraft Boat reported earnings per share of $0.75 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MasterCraft Boat will report full year earnings of $4.07 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.92 to $4.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.40 to $4.64. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for MasterCraft Boat.

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.13. MasterCraft Boat had a return on equity of 64.20% and a net margin of 10.07%. The business had revenue of $144.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share.

MCFT has been the topic of several recent research reports. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of MasterCraft Boat in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MasterCraft Boat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.80.

Shares of MasterCraft Boat stock opened at $27.46 on Thursday. MasterCraft Boat has a 12 month low of $22.32 and a 12 month high of $33.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $520.37 million, a P/E ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 2.12.

In other news, Director Donald C. Campion sold 4,641 shares of MasterCraft Boat stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.47, for a total value of $122,847.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Donald C. Campion sold 2,069 shares of MasterCraft Boat stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.46, for a total value of $54,745.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Seizert Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in MasterCraft Boat during the 2nd quarter worth $4,215,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in MasterCraft Boat by 6.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 70,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in MasterCraft Boat by 33.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 62,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after acquiring an additional 15,826 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP raised its holdings in MasterCraft Boat by 21.5% in the second quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,282,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,727,000 after acquiring an additional 227,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of MasterCraft Boat during the first quarter worth $377,000. 83.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mastercraft Boat Holdings, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of boats. It operates through the MasterCraft, NauticStar, and Crest segments. The MasterCraft segment offers recreational performance boats used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing activities and general recreational boating under product brands, such as MasterCraft and Aviar .

