Zacks: Analysts Expect Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $849.10 Million

Equities research analysts expect Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) to post $849.10 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Newmark Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $902.10 million and the lowest is $819.00 million. Newmark Group posted sales of $601.43 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 41.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Newmark Group will report full-year sales of $2.77 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.74 billion to $2.82 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.86 billion to $3.10 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Newmark Group.

Get Newmark Group alerts:

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.13. Newmark Group had a net margin of 23.68% and a return on equity of 28.92%. The firm had revenue of $788.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $679.95 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. Newmark Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

NMRK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Newmark Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Newmark Group from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Newmark Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.00.

Shares of NMRK stock traded up $0.84 on Monday, reaching $16.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,635,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,194,545. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.76. Newmark Group has a 1 year low of $6.56 and a 1 year high of $17.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.74.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. Newmark Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.38%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NMRK. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Newmark Group during the third quarter worth $45,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Newmark Group by 350.0% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 5,884 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in shares of Newmark Group during the third quarter worth $117,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newmark Group during the third quarter worth $127,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Newmark Group during the second quarter worth $133,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.14% of the company’s stock.

Newmark Group Company Profile

Newmark Group Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services. It offers its services to commercial real estate tenants, investors, owners, occupiers, developers, leasing and corporate advisory, investment sales and real estate finance, consulting, origination and servicing of commercial mortgage loans, valuation, project and development management and property and facility management.

Featured Story: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Newmark Group (NMRK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Newmark Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmark Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.