Zacks: Analysts Expect Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (NYSE:TGP) to Announce $0.64 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (NYSE:TGP) will report earnings per share of $0.64 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Teekay LNG Partners’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.70 and the lowest is $0.54. Teekay LNG Partners posted earnings of $0.61 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.9%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Teekay LNG Partners will report full-year earnings of $2.38 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.34 to $2.42. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.29 to $2.70. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Teekay LNG Partners.

Teekay LNG Partners (NYSE:TGP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The shipping company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.02). Teekay LNG Partners had a net margin of 40.35% and a return on equity of 14.90%. The business had revenue of $146.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TGP shares. Jonestrading cut Teekay LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Teekay LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. B. Riley lowered Teekay LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Teekay LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.01.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Teekay LNG Partners by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,214,980 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $108,873,000 after acquiring an additional 195,000 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Teekay LNG Partners by 676.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,213,201 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $18,307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056,868 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Teekay LNG Partners by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 499,882 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,774,000 after acquiring an additional 86,151 shares in the last quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Teekay LNG Partners by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. now owns 431,824 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $6,715,000 after acquiring an additional 19,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Teekay LNG Partners by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 340,444 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,294,000 after acquiring an additional 23,114 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TGP opened at $16.91 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.76 and a 200-day moving average of $15.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.17. Teekay LNG Partners has a 52 week low of $10.97 and a 52 week high of $17.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a $0.2875 dividend. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.80%. This is a boost from Teekay LNG Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. Teekay LNG Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.94%.

Teekay LNG Partners LP provides marine transportation services for liquefied natural gas, liquefied petroleum gas and crude oil. It operates through the following segments: LNG, LPG and conventional tanker. The company was founded on November 3, 2004 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

