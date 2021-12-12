Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate CyberOptics Co. (NASDAQ:CYBE) to Post $0.22 EPS

Equities analysts expect CyberOptics Co. (NASDAQ:CYBE) to announce $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for CyberOptics’ earnings. CyberOptics posted earnings per share of $0.20 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that CyberOptics will report full-year earnings of $1.46 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.57 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover CyberOptics.

CyberOptics (NASDAQ:CYBE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $27.76 million for the quarter. CyberOptics had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 12.35%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CyberOptics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th.

Shares of CyberOptics stock opened at $45.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $332.67 million, a PE ratio of 31.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.70 and a 200 day moving average of $39.80. CyberOptics has a 52 week low of $20.81 and a 52 week high of $49.10.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey A. Bertelsen sold 4,000 shares of CyberOptics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.35, for a total transaction of $185,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael M. Selzer sold 4,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.78, for a total value of $180,060.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in CyberOptics in the first quarter worth approximately $74,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in CyberOptics by 172.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,131 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in CyberOptics in the first quarter worth about $218,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of CyberOptics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $231,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of CyberOptics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $271,000. 69.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CyberOptics Company Profile

CyberOptics Corp. engages in designing, developing and manufacturing of precision sensing technology solutions. Its products include Multi-Reflection Suppression Technology, High Precision 3D and 2D Sensors, 3D MRS Sensors and SMT Electronic Assembly Alignment Sensors, Automated Optical Inspection Products, SPI, Semiconductor Wafer and Advanced Packaging Products, General Industrial Metrology Products and Semiconductor Sensors.

