Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) to Post -$0.68 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) to report ($0.68) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Fate Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.41) and the lowest is ($0.94). Fate Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.38) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 78.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Fate Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.22) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.45) to ($2.13). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($2.85) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.35) to ($1.96). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Fate Therapeutics.

Get Fate Therapeutics alerts:

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $14.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.67 million. Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 28.25% and a negative net margin of 359.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 88.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.36) EPS.

FATE has been the subject of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital lowered their price target on Fate Therapeutics from $90.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Cowen started coverage on Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Fate Therapeutics from $118.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.61.

Shares of NASDAQ FATE traded down $4.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $49.16. 1,342,301 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 968,075. Fate Therapeutics has a one year low of $44.99 and a one year high of $121.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $56.18 and its 200 day moving average is $71.23.

In other news, CFO Edward J. Dulac III sold 19,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.53, for a total transaction of $1,216,833.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Cindy Tahl sold 50,000 shares of Fate Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total value of $2,941,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 119,460 shares of company stock worth $7,050,334. Insiders own 18.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Johnson & Johnson acquired a new stake in Fate Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $200,277,000. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 14.2% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 7,483,102 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $649,458,000 after acquiring an additional 928,556 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 125.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,571,563 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $136,396,000 after acquiring an additional 873,863 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG boosted its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 23.9% in the third quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 3,238,036 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $191,918,000 after acquiring an additional 624,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 363.0% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 792,061 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,742,000 after acquiring an additional 620,999 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.31% of the company’s stock.

About Fate Therapeutics

Fate Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. Its pipeline of products includes immuno-ocology candidates and immuno-regulation candidates. The company was founded by Philip Beachy, Sheng Ding, Rudolf Jaenisch, Randall T. Moon, Michael Rudnicki, David Scadden, Leonard Zon, Alexander Rives, Scott Wolchko, and John D.

Recommended Story: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fate Therapeutics (FATE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fate Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fate Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.