Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) to Announce $0.01 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) will announce earnings of $0.01 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Freshpet’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.08) and the highest is $0.09. Freshpet posted earnings per share of ($0.08) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 112.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Freshpet will report full-year earnings of ($0.47) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.55) to ($0.39). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.29) to $0.52. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Freshpet.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $107.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.31 million. Freshpet had a negative net margin of 6.02% and a negative return on equity of 3.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently commented on FRPT. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Freshpet from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Cowen started coverage on shares of Freshpet in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $229.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Freshpet from $154.00 to $121.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Freshpet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Freshpet from $210.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $174.14.

Shares of FRPT stock traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $104.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 283,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 419,118. The business has a fifty day moving average of $131.36 and a 200-day moving average of $143.96. The stock has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -186.37 and a beta of 0.68. Freshpet has a twelve month low of $98.01 and a twelve month high of $186.98.

In other Freshpet news, Director Charles A. Norris bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $110.03 per share, with a total value of $550,150.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total transaction of $337,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,331,195.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 7,819 shares of company stock worth $858,036 and have sold 10,489 shares worth $1,473,222. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Freshpet by 122.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Freshpet by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Freshpet during the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Freshpet by 306.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in Freshpet by 245.5% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. 93.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Freshpet

Freshpet, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of pet food and pet treats for dogs and cats. Its products are sold throughout the United States and in Canada under the Freshpet Select, Vital and Nature’s Fresh brands. Its products include deli fresh grain free chicken recipe for dogs; dog joy turkey and apple bites treats for dogs; nature’s fresh grain free chicken recipe for cats; and vital grain free chicken and ocean whitefish recipe for cats.

